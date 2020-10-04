Cineworld set to close all UK and Ireland theatres due to financial pressures, reports say

By Joe Cook

Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close all of its theatres in the UK and Ireland after the release of the new Bond film was postponed again, reports have said.

Cineworld is expected to close 128 of their theatres as soon as next week, putting up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

Media reports say the staff will be asked to accept redundancy and may be offered incentives to rejoin when screens reopen next year.

The new Bond film, No Time to Die, had been set to hit cinemas on November 12, but has been postponed to April next year over concerns audiences are still reluctant to return to the theatres.

Britain’s biggest cinema chain had reopened most of its locations in July, but warned last week that admissions were not expected to recover to normal levels until at least 2023.

According to the Sunday Times, bosses are writing to Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to ask for support for the sector.

George Simpson, Senior Film Reporter at The Daily Express, told LBC’s Andrew Castle: “Everything was banking on Bond... This is now its fifth release date, it was originally meant to release a year ago.

“Cinemas are reliant on these huge tentpole movies, they call them. Films that everyone will go and see... the ones that are going to make hundreds of millions, maybe a billion dollars.”

Mr Simpson added: “Cinemas are in a dire state. It is all well and good for something like James Bond moving to April or these films saying: 'You know what, we're not going to make any money here, let's move to next year'. But if there are no cinemas to show them in, what is the point?”

Chief executive of the UK Cinema Association, Phil Clapp, told The Sunday Times the Bond announcement “is probably the most serious blow to the UK cinema operators of a number of similar announcements over the past few weeks”.

Mr Clapp said the decision “will undoubtedly cause a significant number of cinemas to close again.”

It follows a slow box office summer, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet drawing in fewer numbers than expected and many big films, such as Disney’s Mulan, skipping the cinemas entirely and being released on streaming services.