Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed is named and pictured

23 October 2022, 20:53 | Updated: 23 October 2022, 20:58

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'
Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'. Picture: Essex Police

By Adam Solomons

The 12-year-old boy killed when a garage wall fell onto him in Clacton on Friday has been remembered as a 'well-loved' son

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens has been named as the child tragically killed when a garage well collapsed onto him at a property in Essex two days ago.

A man in his 30s was also pulled out of the rubble.

Swaley was remembered by his grieving family as a 'well-loved' boy and a loving son.

They said today: "After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

"As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.

"Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died after a garage wall collapsed
Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died after a garage wall collapsed. Picture: Essex Police

"As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

"We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy."

Essex Police confirmed the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.”

Essex Fire and Rescue station manager Nick Singleton said on Friday: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community. 

“Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see. We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident.”

Police investigators are now piecing together what happened in the moments before the tragedy.

St John's Road, Clacton was the scene of the tragic incident
St John's Road, Clacton was the scene of the tragic incident. Picture: St John's Road, Clacton

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Johnson reacted in real time on her LBC programme

Rachel Johnson reacts to brother Boris pulling out of race for No 10: 'I feel sad for him'

Oakwood Theme Park

Theme park closed as man suffers medical emergency on ride

The eco-activists poured mash potato onto the Monet artwork

German environmentalists target £100m Monet with mash potato in latest stunt

Salman Rushdie-Assault

Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in stabbing attack

The first birthday cards sent by King Charles have arrived

First 100th birthday cards from King Charles delivered

Drew Cockton won £50,000 from the Dragons last year

Dragons Den star who took home £50,000 dies suddenly aged 36

World News

See more World News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘withdraws officers from Kherson’ ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

5 hours ago

Spain Sheep Crossing

Sheep and goats cross Madrid in echo of past practice

7 hours ago

New members of the Politburo Standing Committee, front to back, President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi arrive at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Xi Jinping named to third term as Communist Party general secretary

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

11 days ago

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

1 month ago

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit