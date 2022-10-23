Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed is named and pictured

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'. Picture: Essex Police

By Adam Solomons

The 12-year-old boy killed when a garage wall fell onto him in Clacton on Friday has been remembered as a 'well-loved' son

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens has been named as the child tragically killed when a garage well collapsed onto him at a property in Essex two days ago.

A man in his 30s was also pulled out of the rubble.

Swaley was remembered by his grieving family as a 'well-loved' boy and a loving son.

They said today: "After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

"As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.

"Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died after a garage wall collapsed. Picture: Essex Police

"As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

"We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy."

Essex Police confirmed the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.”

Essex Fire and Rescue station manager Nick Singleton said on Friday: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community.

“Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see. We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident.”

Police investigators are now piecing together what happened in the moments before the tragedy.