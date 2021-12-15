Comedian Jethro dies aged 73 after contracting Covid-19

15 December 2021, 10:04 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 10:35

Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19
Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Cornish comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19.

A statement on his Facebook page said he passed away on Tuesday. The family of the 73-year old comic said their lives "will never be the same without him".

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro," the statement said.

"Tragically Jethro passed away on 14 December 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

"Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him."

Jethro, whose real name was Geoffrey Rowe, was born in St Buryan in west Cornwall and was one of the most famous performers to ever come out of the county.

People paid tribute to Jethro online.

"Aww man, how sad, the best stand up comedian from the West Country ever," one person wrote.

"Have seen Jethro a number of times. He was brilliant, a top guy, such unique delivery, incredibly funny.

"They don't make 'em like him anymore, a sad day."

Another person posted: "Gutted to read this today. RIP Jethro, thanks for all the laughter."

Comedy impressionist Danny Posthill added: "I remember when I first started showing an interest in comedy and I used to buy stand-up shows on VHS with my paper round money.

"Lee Evans, Chubby Brown, Jim Davidson, Jimmy Jones and Jethro. Sadly today one of those legends have left us. RIP Jethro. Thanks for the laughs."

Fellow stand-up Richard Herring and Welsh tenor Paul Potts also paid tribute to the comic.

In 2001 he appeared in the Royal Variety Show and went on to become one of Cornwall's biggest stars.

In February 2020, Jethro announced on social media that he was to "hang up my Mic" and retire from comedy.

UK News

See more UK News

Dr Jenny Harries has warned of the threat Omicron may pose to the UK

Omicron 'most significant threat since start of pandemic,' warns Dr Jenny Harries

1 hour ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video

'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

2 hours ago

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

La Palma volcano

Volcanic eruption that has rocked La Palma ‘probably over’ after three months

38 mins ago

USS Portland

US Navy uses laser weapon to destroy floating target in Gulf of Aden

58 mins ago

A firefighter brings two people down to safety from the skyscraper (AP Photo)

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

15 days ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

29 days ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police