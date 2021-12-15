Comedian Jethro dies aged 73 after contracting Covid-19

Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Cornish comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19.

A statement on his Facebook page said he passed away on Tuesday. The family of the 73-year old comic said their lives "will never be the same without him".

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro," the statement said.

"Tragically Jethro passed away on 14 December 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

"Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him."

Jethro, whose real name was Geoffrey Rowe, was born in St Buryan in west Cornwall and was one of the most famous performers to ever come out of the county.

People paid tribute to Jethro online.

"Aww man, how sad, the best stand up comedian from the West Country ever," one person wrote.

"Have seen Jethro a number of times. He was brilliant, a top guy, such unique delivery, incredibly funny.

"They don't make 'em like him anymore, a sad day."

Another person posted: "Gutted to read this today. RIP Jethro, thanks for all the laughter."

Comedy impressionist Danny Posthill added: "I remember when I first started showing an interest in comedy and I used to buy stand-up shows on VHS with my paper round money.

"Lee Evans, Chubby Brown, Jim Davidson, Jimmy Jones and Jethro. Sadly today one of those legends have left us. RIP Jethro. Thanks for the laughs."

Fellow stand-up Richard Herring and Welsh tenor Paul Potts also paid tribute to the comic.

In 2001 he appeared in the Royal Variety Show and went on to become one of Cornwall's biggest stars.

In February 2020, Jethro announced on social media that he was to "hang up my Mic" and retire from comedy.