Coronavirus LIVE: Government sets out how to ramp up testing as global cases hit 1 million

3 April 2020, 05:25

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a series of measures to increase testing
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a series of measures to increase testing. Picture: PA

The government has laid out the plans to ramp up coronavirus testing in the UK as the death toll reached 2,291.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a series of measures during the daily No 10 press conference, including a "five pillar plan" to ramp up testing to 100,000 per day by the end of April.

He also wrote of £13.4 billion of existing NHS debt so the health service can best fight the pandemic.

The news comes as global cases of Covid-19 reached 1 million, with the true number of those with the disease expected to be higher.

The virus, which has closed down countries around the world, has so far killed more than 51,000 people and the death toll is expected to rise.

For all the latests news on coronavirus in the UK and around the world, follow our live blog below

