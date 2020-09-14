Exclusive

Revealed: No coronavirus tests available in top 10 England hotspots

By Ben Kentish

There are currently no coronavirus tests available for people with symptoms in any of the top ten Covid-19 hotspots in England, it can be revealed.

LBC tried to request a test in every one of the postcodes on Public Health England’s watchlist where infection rates are highest, including Bolton which has a surging 192 cases per 100,000 people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised a “world-beating” testing operation would be in place by June, but it is now said to be "in chaos".

But despite LBC mentioning in the Government testing portal that symptoms had developed over the weekend, it returned an error message, saying there were zero tests available in any of the ten local lockdown areas.

The shortage applied for all three of the tests supposed to be available - home testing kits, drive-through sites and walk-in sites.

The message on the government testing portal read: “This service is currently very busy. More tests should be available later.

“If you cannot book a test now, or the location or time are not convenient, try again in a few hours. Do not call the helplines – you will not be able to get a test this way.”

The areas where LBC tried to request a test are: Bolton, Salford, Bradford, Blackburn and Darwen, Oldham, Preston, Pendle, Rochdale, Tameside and Manchester.

The problem appears to lie with testing labs where, according to leaked government figures, there is already a backlog of 185,000 swabs – meaning even those able to get a test are having to wait days for the result.

The lack of lab capacity means that some tests being conducted cannot be processed, so tests are showing up as unavailable until labs are free.

As a result, many are being left in limbo with self-isolation requirements, often having to stay at home for days on end on sick pay while unable to give employers a firm date when they can return to work.

The Government said it was “working hard” to increase lab capacity, including opening a new lab in Newport and another lab is due to open in Leicestershire in the coming weeks with capacity to process 50,000 tests a day.

Mr Johnson revealed last week that he had commissioned Operation Moonshot, a plan to carry out up to 10 million tests daily by the spring - costing up to £100bn, more than three quarters of the annual NHS budget. The Department for Health has been contacted for comment.