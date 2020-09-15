Unemployment rises with more than 695,000 jobs lost since March

15 September 2020, 07:29 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 07:53

The country has lost more than half a million jobs
The country has lost more than half a million jobs. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Office for National Statistics says the number of UK workers on payrolls fell by 695,000 between March and August due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of unemployment increased as another 36,000 jobs fell off payrolls across the country.

Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 104,000 to 1.4 million for the three months to July.

It said the rate of unemployment therefore increased to 4.1%, in line with analyst expectations.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "Some effects of the pandemic on the labour market were beginning to unwind in July as parts of the economy reopened.

"Fewer workers were away on furlough and average hours rose.

"The number of job vacancies continued to recover into August, too.

"Nonetheless, with the number of employees on the payroll down again in August and both unemployment and redundancies sharply up in July, it is clear that coronavirus is still having a big impact on the world of work."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Deadly wildfires divide Trump and governors of West Coast states
Bill Cosby

Lawyers prepare for Bill Cosby’s appeal

Election 2020 Trump

Donald Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Hurricanes in the Atlantic

States of emergency declared as US braces for Hurricane Sally
Hurricane Paulette

Damage reported as hurricane makes rare landfall in Bermuda

Tropical Weather Mississippi

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election
Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor
Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high"

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law
James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed

James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed
Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill

Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face to face appointments, Doctor claims

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face-to-face appointments, doctor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London