Unemployment rises with more than 695,000 jobs lost since March

The country has lost more than half a million jobs. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

The Office for National Statistics says the number of UK workers on payrolls fell by 695,000 between March and August due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of unemployment increased as another 36,000 jobs fell off payrolls across the country.



Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 104,000 to 1.4 million for the three months to July.



It said the rate of unemployment therefore increased to 4.1%, in line with analyst expectations.



ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "Some effects of the pandemic on the labour market were beginning to unwind in July as parts of the economy reopened.



"Fewer workers were away on furlough and average hours rose.



"The number of job vacancies continued to recover into August, too.



"Nonetheless, with the number of employees on the payroll down again in August and both unemployment and redundancies sharply up in July, it is clear that coronavirus is still having a big impact on the world of work."

