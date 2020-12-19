Coronavirus UK: What time is today's Downing Street press conference?

19 December 2020, 13:33 | Updated: 19 December 2020, 15:17

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference
Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference this afternoon as alarms are raised over a new Covid-19 strain which is feared to be spreading quickly across the South East of England.

What time will the press conference be held?

A set time has not been confirmed, although it is expected shortly after 4:00pm.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Chief Scientific Advisor Sit Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Office Prof Chris Whitty.

Read more: Fears new Covid-19 strain spreading quickly as South East could face tougher travel rules

Mr Johnson held an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon amid fears England could be plunged into a third national lockdown over spiralling Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday Mr Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of a third lockdown, instead saying he "hopes" to avoid one.

Speaking during a visit to Greater Manchester, Mr Johnson said the rates of infection have increased "very much" in the past few weeks.

It comes as ministers are reportedly considering bringing in Tier 4 restrictions, in which people would be told to stay at home with commuting banned, schools would stay shut for an extra week, and non-essential shops would be shut.

More to follow...

