Coronavirus UK: What time is today's Downing Street press conference?

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference this afternoon as alarms are raised over a new Covid-19 strain which is feared to be spreading quickly across the South East of England.

What time will the press conference be held?

A set time has not been confirmed, although it is expected shortly after 4:00pm.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Chief Scientific Advisor Sit Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Office Prof Chris Whitty.

Mr Johnson held an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon amid fears England could be plunged into a third national lockdown over spiralling Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday Mr Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of a third lockdown, instead saying he "hopes" to avoid one.

Speaking during a visit to Greater Manchester, Mr Johnson said the rates of infection have increased "very much" in the past few weeks.

It comes as ministers are reportedly considering bringing in Tier 4 restrictions, in which people would be told to stay at home with commuting banned, schools would stay shut for an extra week, and non-essential shops would be shut.



