Shocking Footage Shows Aftermath As Five Mosques Are Vandalised Overnight

21 March 2019, 13:38

Shocking footage shows the aftermath following a string of five attacks on mosques in Birmingham overnight.

Counter-terrorism police after investigating the incidents, which have been described as “deeply concerning” and “distressing” by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Police first responded to reports of a man smashing windows with a sledge hammer at the Jame Masjid in Birchfield Road at about 2:30am.

When officers arrived, they discovered the attack had taken place some time earlier.

West Midlands Police was then alerted to a similar attack at a mosque in Erdington before further damage was discovered at three others.

Footage shows the aftermath of the attacks which took place overnight
Footage shows the aftermath of the attacks which took place overnight. Picture: Twitter / Cllr Majid Mahmood

The motive behind the attacks remains unknown but the force says it believes they are linked.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson said: "Since the tragic events in Christchurch, New Zealand, officers and staff from West Midlands Police have been working closely with our faith partners across the region to offer reassurance and support at mosques, churches and places of prayer.

"At the moment we don't know the motive for last night's attacks.

"What I can say is that the force and the Counter Terrorism Unit are working side by side to find whoever is responsible."

One worshiper at the Witton Islamic Centre told LBC: “They’ve vandalised the front of the mosque.

“It could have been worse because there are morning prayers at 5 o’clock, there could have been people praying at the time.”

