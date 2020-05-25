Breaking News

Dominic Cummings issues statement to 'clear up confusions' over lockdown breach

Dominic Cummings, chief aide to Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Dominic Cummings today explained his own actions and his "thinking" following accusations he repeatedly breached coronavirus lockdown rules.

Speaking at the Downing Street Rose Garden today in a highly unusual appearance by a senior government adviser, Mr Cummings said: "I know that millions of people in this country have been suffering, thousands have died, many are angry about what they see in the media about my actions.

He said he wanted to "clear up confusions and misunderstanding" over the accusations he is facing.

Mr Cummings is facing sustained pressure from across the political spectrum to quit his Government role with as many as 19 Conservative MPs backing calls for him to leave his role today.

Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family – apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the North East in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19

Several Conservative backbenchers have joined calls from opposition parties for Mr Cummings to quit or be sacked, amid warnings that his actions have “undermined” efforts to fight coronavirus.

It comes as Durham’s acting police and crime commissioner, Steve White, said there was a “plethora” of additional information which deserved “appropriate examination”.

He said he has written to Durham police’s chief constable asking her to “establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter”.

This story is being updated