Durham LGBT students' Zoom call 'hijacked with homophobic abuse'

23 October 2020, 11:40

Durham University said any incidents would be reported to the police
Durham University said any incidents would be reported to the police. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A university LGBT+ event on Zoom was “hijacked” by callers shouting “homophobic and racist slurs”.

A virtual meet-up to welcome Durham University freshers was disrupted by at least 15 people who played loud music, shared “sexually explicit” videos and hurled abuse at the attendees, a coalition of student groups has said.

The students said they were left feeling threatened and unsafe afterwards.

The event was for new students who are already facing Covid restrictions.

The anonymous callers were able to join the Zoom call through a link shared internally across St Mary’s College’s channels.

LGBT groups at the top university said the hijacking of the call was “aggressive” and targeted, adding that it was “nothing less than a hate crime”.

“The participants of this call were left feeling upset, threatened and above all, unsafe. It goes without saying that this kind of malicious behaviour is completely and totally unacceptable,” the groups said, warning of a “toxic culture” at the university.

It went on: “The fact that this was not simply an individual acting alone, but rather a coordinated attack from a number of people, is a reminder of how routinely unsafe and unwelcome our community is made to feel.”

A Durham University spokesman said: “The University has been informed about incidents of Zoom bombing, where uninvited guests share their screens to bombard real attendees with disturbing or distracting content, leaving participants feeling distressed, threatened and unsafe.

“Such behaviour is not acceptable at Durham University and will not be tolerated. Incidents will be reported to the Police.

“Every member of the University is expected to treat others with respect and tolerance so that every member of our community can live, study and work in a safe and inclusive environment.”

UK News

See more UK News

Nottingham is heading for Tier 3

Nottingham braced for Tier 3 imminently after 'dramatic' Covid patient rise

1 hour ago

The activists blockaded the Grangemouth site

Extinction Rebellion blockade Grangemouth oil refinery

3 hours ago

Stephen Barclay was speaking with Nick Ferrari on LBC

Stephen Barclay tells LBC of clampdown with 'arrests made' over furlough fraud

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Hong Kong History Museum

China may not recognise British-issued Hong Kong passports

38 mins ago

Germany Nazi Auction

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite objections

58 mins ago

Switzerland UN Libya Commission

Libyan sides sign countrywide ceasefire deal, UN says

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

1 hour ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

19 hours ago

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London