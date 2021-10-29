Eco mob storm M25 in Essex after telling court they felt 'bullied'

Protestors blocked the M25 between junction 28 and 29. Picture: Traffic England/Insulate Britain

By Daisy Stephens

Eco protesters have blocked the M25 between junction 28 and 29 just hours after telling a court they felt "bullied" by the legal system.

A total of 14 protestors from Insulate Britain walked down the white lines between the lanes of the M25 in several locations, the group said.

Photos also show them sitting on the carriageway.

The clockwise carriageway has since reopened but the anticlockwise carriageway remains closed.

The protest, which the group say is their 16th, follows the announcement of Rishi Sunak's budget on Wednesday in which he cut the rate of air passenger duty on domestic flights and froze fuel duty for the 12th year running.

Tracey Malligan from Insulate Britain said she 'wished' she did not have to be there but said the impending climate crisis was too important to ignore.

"I wish I didn't have to cause disruption but nonviolent civil resistance is the only thing that will get the job done," she said.

"Within a few years, we will face rising levels of disruption, chaos and tragedy.

"Extreme weather, floods and crop failure are just the start.

She said the Government did not have the public's best interests at heart and called for people to join their cause, saying: "Its black and white - we either resist this criminality or we are complicit in it."

Liam Norton from Insulate Britain said: "In a couple of days COP 26 will start in Glasgow and the eyes of the world will be on this country.

"Britain should be leading the world with radical plans to decarbonise our society.

"What we have instead is a budget that is yet another act of treason by this government upon its own people.

"It is a plan that facilitates mass murder. The citizens of this country should be in open revolt. We need change and we need it quickly."

In a tweet, Essex Police said: "We are on scene of disruption on the #M25.

"We received a call at 8am that a number of people were blocking the road between Junction 28 and 29.

"Officers are already on scene and the southbound track has been reopened.

"We’ll bring you more information when we have it."

At a hearing over an extension to an injunction that bans their protests, one of the group declared the legal system was "unfair" and "bullying".

They also argued that other protest groups hadn't been "singled out" by the legal system in the same way as them.

Blocking the M25 is in brazen defiance of the UK-wide injunction ordering them to stay off Britain's highways.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday that the injunction had been extended until November 11.

This story is being updated.