Extinction Rebellion blockade Grangemouth oil refinery

23 October 2020, 08:41

The activists blockaded the Grangemouth site
The activists blockaded the Grangemouth site. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Climate activists have blockaded the gates of an oil refinery at Grangemouth with boats in a protest against what they claim is Scotland’s biggest climate polluter. 

Small groups of no more than six people have locked themselves together at the gates of the Ineos site and aim to remain there all day.

Two boats are being used to block the entrances to the refinery and the headquarters.

Annie Lane, 26, a campaigner from Glasgow, said: “Ineos Grangemouth is Scotland’s largest climate polluter. It is Scotland’s only crude oil refinery.

“It also stores fracked gas from the States. Given the widely assumed ‘ban’ on fracking in Scotland, for fracked gas which harms communities worldwide to still be processed here is outrageously hypocritical.

“We are here to expose the climate destruction that Ineos is causing. We are running out of time, with the climate crisis affecting so many in the global south already.”

XR claim the refinery is Scotland's biggest polluter
XR claim the refinery is Scotland's biggest polluter. Picture: PA

Campaigners held up banners stating “No Future in Fossil Fuels” and “Climate Justice = Social Justice”.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said Covid-19 safety precautions are being taken, including face masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitiser, while participating activists are using a track and trace app.

A demonstration is also due to take place outside the Ineos headquarters in London on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a peaceful protest in Bo’ness Road and Inchyra Road, Grangemouth.“

The roads are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. We are liaising with the protest organisers, Extinction Rebellion.”

Ineos has been approached for comment.

