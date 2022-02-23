Breaking News

End of face masks on the Tube: TfL unveils plans to live with Covid

Face masks will not be needed on the Tube from Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Face masks will no longer be needed on the London Underground, Transport for London has announced.

The decision comes as the Government is pushing forward with its living with Covid plans and a drop in infection rates in London.

Despite the changes, TfL said it still strongly encouraged customers to wear face coverings to drive down transmission and keep each other as safe as possible.

Lilli Matson, Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer for TfL, said: "Transport is an essential element of London’s recovery from the pandemic.

"We have seen increasing numbers of customers return to our network as they begin to return to offices and workplaces, as well as to bars, theatres, restaurants and other cultural venues. That return is due in part to the confidence that Londoners have in our ongoing work to ensure that the transport network is clean, reliable and safe.

"Following the Government’s decision to lift coronavirus restrictions and the falling infection rates in London, we will be removing the condition of carriage that requires customers to wear face coverings from 24 February, but will continue to strongly recommend that customers and staff wear them as they are proven to reduce the risk of transmission and we know they provide confidence to people using public transport.

"All customers should be assured that the public transport network is as safe as other similar settings, and that independent testing has found no trace of coronavirus on our network since September 2020. We look forward to continuing to welcome customers back to our network as we help London and the economy recover."

It comes as use of public transport in recent weeks has grown massively, with around 2.2-2.5 million journeys per weekday on the Tube last week - around 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, weekday bus ridership is at around 4.5 million journeys a day, which is about 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

