Family who lost three loved ones to covid in five days targeted by vile trolls

12 November 2020, 12:21 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 12:22

Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

A family from South Wales have told of the 'absolutely devastating' week of their lives in which three close relatives died with Covid-19.

The Lewis Family from Treochy, Rhondda, lost Gladys Lewis, 74, on the 29th October.

The following day, her son Dean Lewis, 44, died at his home and just two days after his brother Darren, 42, died in hospital.

All of them were suffering from the effects of coronavirus.

Left to right: Gladys Lewis, Dean Lewis, Darren Lewis
Left to right: Gladys Lewis, Dean Lewis, Darren Lewis. Picture: LBC

In total 13 members of the Lewis family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to LBC, David Lewis said: "As I'm the oldest, I would have thought I would have gone first.

"I never thought I would have lost my wife or my two children before me. It should have been me."

Whilst emotions are still raw, the family have decided to speak about their experience in order to encourage other people to take precautions.

Despite their heart-breaking account, the family have been targeted by cruel online trolls claiming the virus is a hoax.

Debbie Mountjoy, Gladys' daughter and Dean and Darren's sister, told us "All we want is people to listen, stick to the rules and stay safe.

"Keep your family safe. We don't want anyone to be through what we've been through.

"We don't want anyone to have to feel the pain that we feel now.

"It breaks our heart [when people say the virus isn't real]. It's real. It's very real."

Due to the rules on self-isolation, the family weren't able to be with Darren during his last moments.

Mrs Mountjoy said: "I don't know how to imagine life without my brother and without my mam.

"It's going to be hard because I miss them so much already.

"We're a strong family. We will get through it.

Mr. Lewis said: "We've got to get through this, as a family. It'll take time but we will do it."

