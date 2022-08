Final Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari | Watch again

By Abigail Reynolds

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have joined Nick Ferrari in the Wembley Arena for the final Tory leadership hustings, and you can watch it again here.

The pair made their final pitches to become Prime Minister before each being quizzed by Nick and audience members.