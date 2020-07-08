Firefighters work to save trapped people after 20-metre crane collapses onto Bow homes

8 July 2020, 15:58 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 16:05

Residents have been trapped after a 20-metre crane collapsed onto homes in Bow, east London.

London Fire Brigade said they were working to free those inside the homes after the crane collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say one man is being freed by firefighters, although there are currently no reports of any injuries.

The crane appeared to have fallen across the building site, where new homes were being built, and crushed existing properties nearby.

The crane crushed at least two houses as it collapsed
The crane crushed at least two houses as it collapsed. Picture: Bridget Teirney

Witness Bridget Teirney said the crane driver has "just made it down safely" but added that "one man, who is responding and being assisted by fire and ambulance is still under the crane."

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said: "We've taken fourteen 999 calls to reports of a crane that has collapsed onto a building in Gale Street, Bow. More updates when we have them but please avoid the area."

London Fire Brigade are working to free residents trapped inside
London Fire Brigade are working to free residents trapped inside. Picture: Bridget Teirney

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.42pm today to reports of an incident involving a crane collapsing near Watts Grove, Bow.

“We dispatched a number of specialist resources including an advanced paramedic, ambulance crews and our hazardous area response teams (HART), with the first of our medics arriving within three minutes.

"The incident is ongoing and we are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene.”

This story is being updated.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Sir Mark Sedwill: Top civil servants now 'fair game' for hostile briefings, warns departing chief

2 hours ago

PC Andrew Harper trial: Teenager set up alibi knowing 'perfectly well' he had dragged officer to his death, court told

4 hours ago

Bow crane collapse: Woman dies after crane falls on houses in east London

4 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Twin girls joined at head separated in rare surgery at Vatican hospital

9 hours ago

Coronavirus: Airborne transmission of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, says WHO

11 hours ago

Alex Pullin death: World snowboarding champion found dead in sea

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?

14 days ago

When will we be able to go to the gym or swimming again?

Why can pubs re-open but gyms and swimming pools remain closed?

14 days ago

A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months

Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

14 days ago