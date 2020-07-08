Firefighters work to save trapped people after 20-metre crane collapses onto Bow homes

Residents have been trapped after a 20-metre crane collapsed onto homes in Bow, east London.

London Fire Brigade said they were working to free those inside the homes after the crane collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say one man is being freed by firefighters, although there are currently no reports of any injuries.

The crane appeared to have fallen across the building site, where new homes were being built, and crushed existing properties nearby.

The crane crushed at least two houses as it collapsed. Picture: Bridget Teirney

Witness Bridget Teirney said the crane driver has "just made it down safely" but added that "one man, who is responding and being assisted by fire and ambulance is still under the crane."

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said: "We've taken fourteen 999 calls to reports of a crane that has collapsed onto a building in Gale Street, Bow. More updates when we have them but please avoid the area."

London Fire Brigade are working to free residents trapped inside. Picture: Bridget Teirney

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.42pm today to reports of an incident involving a crane collapsing near Watts Grove, Bow.

“We dispatched a number of specialist resources including an advanced paramedic, ambulance crews and our hazardous area response teams (HART), with the first of our medics arriving within three minutes.

"The incident is ongoing and we are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene.”

This story is being updated.