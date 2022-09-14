Guinea Pig Awareness Week, foodbanks and flights: events cancelled or moved out of 'respect' for the Queen

Foodbanks have been closed, flights will be diverted and events like Guinea Pig Awareness Day have been cancelled out of 'respect' for the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A row has erupted after yet more events have been cancelled in questionable shows of 'respect' to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Trussell Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that supports a nationwide network of food banks, has been forced to defend decisions to close made independently by a number of its branches.

The Stoke-on-Trent food bank announced on Tuesday that it would be closing three distribution centres as the nation marks the day of the Queen's funeral.

Branches in East Elmbridge, East Grinstead, Grantham, Ringwood and South Sefton were among the others to follow suit.

The Trussell Trust's Wimbledon branch has meanwhile made a U-turn, after tweeting on Tuesday morning it would be closed to allow their staff and workers to show their respects.

UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming support we have recieved we now have volunteers to run our Monday session as usual. As a reminder we are not a government service and run solely on peoples donations of time, money and food. — Wimbledon Food Bank (@WimbledonFB) September 13, 2022

People are starting to question the logic behind other decisions to close or move events as the nation mourns the death of the monarch.

On Tuesday it was announced that Guinea Pig Awareness Week was being delayed "in recognition of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral".

Sharing a screenshot of the post on Twitter, an account named GrieveWatch wrote: "Remember: it’s disrespectful to be aware of guinea pigs this week."

The same account shared a photo of a children's ride, with a sign on it reading: "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II we are suspending the use of this ride whilst the nation is in mourning."

Remember: it’s disrespectful to be aware of guinea pigs this week. pic.twitter.com/ZEB5ZNqTUq — GrieveWatch (@GrieveWatch) September 13, 2022

British Cycling also came under fire for asking people not to cycle during the funeral on Monday.

It has since rescinded the advice.

Heathrow said on Wednesday some flights were being diverted so they not disturb the Queen's coffin procession on Wednesday.

The west London airport said in a statement that "out of respect" for the mourning period it will be making "appropriate alterations to our operation".

These include flights being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday to "ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall".

The airport added: "Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.

"We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

"We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events."

Amongst more serious things being cancelled include hospital appointments.

One individual wrote on Twitter: "wife's breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.

"She has a new one in a month.

"I'm sure she'll be fine, but that's a wait that will almost certainly cost lives.

"This is an obscenity, in the name of the monarchy".

wife's breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday. She has a new one in a month. I'm sure she'll be fine, but that's a wait that will almost certainly cost lives. This is an obscenity, in the name of the monarchy — matt (@matted1) September 13, 2022

Earlier it was reported Morrisons had turned off the beeping sound on their self checkouts as a tribute to the Queen.

A shopper at Morrisons, spoke on Reddit of their experience and confusion when using the silent checkouts.

In a statement, Morrisons said the volume had just been turned down and the music and tannoy announcements switched off.

The customer, who goes by the name u/Willyamsss wrote: "I was standing in the queue for the self-service in front of the others for what felt like an eternity as everyone in front of me struggled.

"I did what all Brits do and patiently became impatient wondering why everyone was struggling to scan, 'how hard can it be' I thought!

"It wasn’t until it was my turn and I found that they had turned off the beep! One of the assistants came over when I inevitably upset the machine, so I said 'I think people are struggling as the beep is off'."

The customer said the assistant's response was: "Did you not know we are in a period of national mourning? We have turned off all beeps as a sign of respect."

Everything is very normal here on Normal Island pic.twitter.com/k06nUF4O8H — Holly Brockwell (@holly) September 10, 2022

Norwich City Council also left social media users baffled after opting to close a cycle rack to the public during the period of Royal mourning.

In a photograph of the council notice uploaded to Twitter, it reads: "Royal period of Mourning. This cycle rack will be closed from Friday 9th September until Wednesday 21st September. If you leave your cycle here between these times it may be removed."

The user, who goes by the handle @Themightyhutch, retweeted another photo, claiming to show an updated version of the sign that clarified that the section of cycle rack had been closed off to allow people to lay floral tributes to the Queen.

The user wrote: "The sign has been updated. This is the stupidest thing I have ever been able to achieve."

Britain seeing Thailand levels of royal mourning and then raising https://t.co/4FG6KsAxrp — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) September 12, 2022

The sign has been updated. This is the stupidest thing I have ever been able to achieve. https://t.co/8FXi0C3xf3 — Jeremy Hutchinson (@Themightyhutch) September 12, 2022

On Monday, one Twitter user expressed surprise at a tribute to the Queen on the website of the lingerie and adult toys retailer, Ann Summers.

A black and white image of the monarch with the caption "Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022, thank you your Majesty" sits above a list of popular Ann Summers merchandise categories including 'lingerie', 'sex toys' and 'lubes'.

Meanwhile the founder of green energy company Ecotricity tweeted an edited image of the late queen in a lime green jacket that had been replace with a football shirt emblazoned with the company's logo in bold letters.

The caption in the tweet reads: "Thanks Liz."

One user was outraged by the tweet, commenting: “no, I’m sorry, that’s so disrespectful. how DARE you photoshop the queen to advertise your club DISGRACE.”

no im sorry this is so disrespecful. how DARE you photoshop the queen to advertise ur club



DISGRACE — AJ (@nightsaj_yt) September 8, 2022

Football matches were also postponed over the weekend, however the English Football League restarted its season on Tuesday.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday September 19, which has been declared a public holiday by King Charles III.

The Royal family will observe a period of mourning lasting until seven days after the funeral, during which time royal residences including the Queen's Gallery and Balmoral Castle will close.

Official royal engagements may also be cancelled or postponed, depending on the wishes of the King.