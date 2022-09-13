Breaking News

Feuding brothers unite: Prince William and Harry to walk together with King behind Queen's coffin

13 September 2022

William and Harry will put on a united front with their father on Wednesday
William and Harry will put on a united front with their father on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The King will be joined by his sons, Prince William and Harry, as they walk behind the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state on Wednesday.

Charles, William and Harry - along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex - will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Anne's son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk in the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

The procession will leave the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Read more: Queues set to back up for miles along Thames as millions descend on capital to see Queen lying in state

Read more: King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen

The brothers came together with their wives to meet mourners in Windsor
The brothers came together with their wives to meet mourners in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

It comes after William and Harry put on a united front with their wives during a mammoth walkabout on Saturday.

The brothers have a well-documented troubled relationship but the death of their grandmother saw them unexpectedly come together when they viewed floral tributes left to the late Queen at Windsor Castle.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan arrived in the same vehicle and greeted well-wishers for around 40 minutes before William hopped into the driver's seat of the Audi with his wife in the passenger seat, and his brother and sister-in-law in the back.

In his televised address to the nation on Friday evening, the King talked of his love for Harry and Meghan, saying: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Then in Harry's tribute to his grandmother, released on Monday, Harry said he wanted to honour his father at the start of his reign as King.

The last time Charles and his two sons were all seen together in public was at the service of thanksgiving for the Queen in St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Mourners have already joined the queue to attend the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall which begins at 5pm on Wednesday.

It will continue until 6.30am on September 19 - the day of the Queen's funeral.

Government guidance says the queue is expected to be very long, with people standing for "many hours, possibly overnight" and with very little opportunity to sit down.

