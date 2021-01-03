Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dead at age 78

Gerry Marsden has died at the age of 78. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The front-man of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Gerry Marsden, has died at the age of 78 following a short illness.

The You’ll Never Walk Alone singer suffered an infection in his heart.

Radio host Pete Price, a friend of Mr Marsden, confirmed the news on social media.

Mr Price tweeted: "It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.

"Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Mr Marsden is survived by his wife Pauline and their two daughters, Yvette and Victoria.

You'll Never Walk Alone enjoyed a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic after a cover of the song, featuring Captain Sir Tom Moore, reached number one in the UK singles chart.

Gerry and the Pacemakers, a hit in the 1960s Merseybeat scene, completed sell-out tours around the world.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who is from Liverpool and covered Marsden's song Ferry Across The Mersey, tweeted: "So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden.

"What a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. #ferryacrossthemersey #youllneverwalkalone"

