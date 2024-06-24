Breaking News

Huge search operation launched for man missing in water off Bournemouth beach

A man went missing in the water off Bournemouth beach (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A major search operation is under way after a man went missing in the water off Bournemouth beach.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard is currently coordinating the search for a male, following a report of a person in the water at Bournemouth beach.

"The Poole and Southbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams, a Coastguard helicopter, Poole RNLI lifeboat and Dorset Police are currently on scene."

The coastguard helicopter and RNLI have been deployed. The helicopter was seen hovering over Bournemouth pier and RNLI jet skis have been seen on the water.