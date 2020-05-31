Hundreds gather in Trafalgar Square for Black Lives Matter demonstration

Hundreds have gathered in Trafalgar Square for a Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: PA

Hundreds of people have packed Trafalgar Square in central London in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crowds packed the famous landmark in solidarity with US protesters, who have been demonstrating against the death of George Floyd for the past five days.

Many American cities have seen mass demonstrations against police brutality, which began after Mr Floyd died after a police officer held a knee to his neck until he stopped breathing in Minneapolis.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired from the force and was charged with third degree murder four days after Mr Floyd's death.

Those in the Trafalgar Square today chanted "I can't breathe", which Mr Floyd could be heard saying before he fell unconscious.

But the sheer numbers of those in attendance and their close proximity raises concerns that they will not be able to socially distance themselves from one another.

But it didn't appear everyone was socially distancing themselves from others. Picture: PA

People took a knee as they protested in solidarity with Americans. Picture: PA

Under current government guidelines, people from different households must remain at last 2 metres away from one another to reduce the risk of catching coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told LBC News: "Police are aware of demonstrators gathering in Trafalgar Square, Westminster this afternoon.

"Officers are on scene & engaging with those in attendance. An appropriate policing plan is in place."

The protest in London is peaceful, with hundreds taking to their knee and raising their fist into the sky.

Many held placards. Picture: PA

Trafalgar Square now if you’re in London please come down xx #BlackLivesMatterUK pic.twitter.com/sNKeuadjkO — imogen (@twenty22too) May 31, 2020

In Cardiff, another Black Lives Matter protest has also met, although some of them also did not seem to be socially distant.

Pictures shared online show some of those attending sat, spaced apart, on grass around Cardiff Castle.

But others were photographed in close proximity, and angry motorists beeped their horns at them.

While the UK protests are peaceful, many US cities have descended into riots, and so far a teenage boy and police officer are confirmed to have died.

NYPD SUV's were recorded yesterday driving into crowds, during the city's third night of unrest.

Police vehicles were set ablaze across the country as the country convulsed through another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns.

#BlackLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatterUK show of solidarity in Cardiff at socially distanced protest at Cardiff Castle pic.twitter.com/AcED9wrVq5 — We Are (staying local in) Cardiff (@WeAreCardiff) May 31, 2020

The protests have left parts of that city a grid of broken windows, burned-out buildings and ransacked stores.

The unrest has since become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.

More than 1,300 people have been arrested in 16 cities since Thursday, with more than 500 of those happening in Los Angeles on Friday.