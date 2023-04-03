'Taken too soon': Tributes to 18-year-old ambushed and stabbed to death while riding taxi

Jamie Meah, 18, was killed while travelling in a taxi through Armley, Leeds. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

By James Hockaday

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death as he was ambushed while riding in a taxi.

Jamie Meah and another unnamed teenager, 16, were travelling through the Armley area of Leeds on Friday when they were knifed by three people, at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace

Police say the trio were in another vehicle when they launched their attack, with investigators appealing for information to track them down.

Jamie was declared dead shortly after he and his younger friend were rushed to hospital at around 5.30pm. The second victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Jamie and his friend were travelling through Leeds during rush hour when another vehicle brought the taxi to a halt, giving the assailants an opportunity to leap out and attack.

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family hopes Thomas Cashman 'haunted' by killing 'scared nine-year-old' for rest of his life

Jamie Meah, 18, stabbed to death while riding in taxi in Leeds. Picture: Social media

According to LeedsLive, Jamie ran into a nearby fish and chip shop screaming, with people inside using tea towels to try and stem the bleeding.

Social media users have since paid tribute to Jamie, with one writing: “God bless him. My thoughts are with his family. Taken too soon.

“Knife crime needs sorting out. So many young people dying. RIP young boy. The angels will be looking over you xx."

Another added: "Another tragedy. Senseless. Poor lad and family."

Read more: 'America's most inbred family': Photographer captures rural Whittaker siblings who 'bark at people and live in squalor'

A third posted: "So sad hope they find who is responsible. RIP young man. Taken too soon."

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said: "Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

Read more: Phillip Schofield disowns paedophile brother Timothy after he's convicted of sexually abusing boy

"I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dashcam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward."

He added: “This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”