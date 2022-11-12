Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

Carolynne Hunter (left) and Kate Winslet (right). Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Kate Winslet has given £17,000 to a mother struggling to raise her cerebral palsy-stricken daughter amid rocketing energy bills.

Carolynne Hunter, 49, said she "didn't believe" the Titanic actress had really made the immense donation.

The Central Scotland mother, who lives in a council house, was warned by the council that due to her daughter's specific needs, her energy bill could run into the tens of thousands.

Last year it was £6,500 - and this year was predicted to hit £17,000, Clackmannanshire Council told her.

Carolynne said she already keeps the heating off in most rooms just to be able to keep her daughter's electronic equipment powered.

Within days of BBC Scotland reporting on the shocking notice, Winslet and her family had made the incredible donation.

Carolynne said: "Our journey as a family has been very traumatic and I just feel done at this point in my life.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking is this real?"

She added: "I didn't speak out to get donations but at the same time I have to make sure that Freya is OK.

"I'm going to be helped but what about everyone else? I wanted the government to pay for it and do the right thing - it shouldn't have to be a celebrity that steps in."

Ms Hunter's GoFundMe campaign for daughter Freya states: "Despite campaigning publicly for the past 7 months about how detrimental the increase in energy prices are for my 12 year old Daughter Freya living with severe complex health needs who requires a high level of nursing support and equipment at home, the UK and Scottish Government have failed to acknowledge my pleas for appropriate support to be put in place to prevent a Healthcare Crisis for my family."