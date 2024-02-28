Exclusive

Keir Starmer's shadow teams could have just a month to talk to civil servants if PM calls May election

28 February 2024, 14:03

Scottish Labour Hold Spring Conference
Scottish Labour Hold Spring Conference. Picture: Getty
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

Some of Sir Keir Starmer's top team could have just one month to talk to civil servants before a possible May election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC has learned that access talks between some top shadow teams still haven't yet started.

Rishi Sunak gave the Labour party permission to begin high level meetings with top Whitehall figures in January, and then formally began in February.

Whilst it is understood that talks with Sir Keir Starmer and his team are underway, some shadow ministers with key briefs - including in home affairs and education - will only begin their conversations with permanent secretaries in April.

This means they could only have a month of talks should the prime minister decide to defy expectations and call for a contest in May.

One shadow minister told LBC: "We're not expecting to meet with permanent secretaries after Easter. There are worries about how much time we will have - especially as we're still planning for a May election."

Another admitted: "Talks with Keir's team have to come first - but as soon as we get the call we are ready to go."

Insiders insisted that talks were were in full swing, and it was a case of coordinating time and diaries.

Keir Starmer's biographer speaks to James O'Brien on book release

But convention has previously dictated much more time for talks to take place - around 16 months before the end of the Parliament according to the Institute for Government.

Emma Norris warned: "Even if the election happens in January ‘25, they’re running late."

Former top civil servant Sir David Bell told LBC that he held eight months of talks with shadow teams including Michael Gove back in 2010.

Discussions over several months with the then-shadow education secretary were an important forum to “sharpen up” his policies, he said.

Sir David said: "We had about eight months of talks between Michael Gove and myself as the permanent secretary.

"That was very useful because as the talks went on, Michael Gove was able to sharpen up some of his policy proposals, and that gave me the chance to think more about what we would do by way of preparation.

"[The access talks] gave me increasing detail about what Mr Gove wanted to suggest. For example, he was very keen to accelerate the academies programme in schools and said to me it was ‘a very early priority.’

"We were able to think very carefully about that during the pre-election period, so when Mr Gove walked through the door, we were able to put in front of him some quite detailed plans."

The revelation has raised concerns about the coordination between the civil service and a potential incoming Labour administration, and whether this could result in slower progress for the party’s objectives in government.

Lucy Powell, the shadow leader of the House, is already doing work behind the scenes to get Labour's potential laws ready to go in the event they win the election.

Ms Powell is drawing up which the priorities for the first 100 days of an incoming government would be, and what will get done first.

Angela Rayner's workers' rights package is expected to be one of the first on the agenda.

The PM has said he expects to call a vote in the second half of the year - thought to be October or November.

That would mean shadow teams would be able to get several months of discussions in, and prepare them better for government.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Khan has been threatened by both far-right and Islamist extremists, the source also claims.

Sadiq Khan 'facing death threats from Islamists and needs round-the-clock police protection'
Pope Francis has been taken to hospital

Pope Francis, 87, taken to hospital for 'diagnostic tests' after suffering from flu in latest health concern
School evacuated and pensioner taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Bury

Pupils evacuated and woman, 70, left seriously injured after 'suspected gas explosion' rips through part of Bury
The glamorous life of the owners of the Crooked House

Inside Crooked House pub owners' lavish lifestyle - from Dubai holidays to Bentleys

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health
Keir Starmer said the Conservatives had become 'the political wing of the Flat Earth Society' under Rishi Sunak

'When did the Tories become part of the Flat Earth Society?' Starmer slams Sunak over Truss' conspiracy claims

World News

See more World News

The Pantex complex

Wildfires prompt shutdown of nuclear weapons facility in Texas

21 mins ago

Harald V

Norway’s King Harald V in hospital on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

41 mins ago

Yulia Navalnaya

Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit