King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

2 April 2024, 22:10

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors
Balmoral Castle is set to be openned up to visitors. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

King Charles is to open up Balmoral to the public for the first time in the historic castle's 169-year history.

Paying guests will now be able to visit and explore the Royal Family’s private Scottish retreat in Aberdeenshire for a few months this summer.

The grounds, gardens and exhibitions will open to the public from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, August 11.

Tickets for the small group tours will cost £100 or £150 with afternoon tea and are limited to 40 per day.

Balmoral has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Balmoral Castle
Aerial view of Balmoral Castle, located in rural Aberdeenshire. Picture: Getty

A new statement on their website reads: "This year the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral will open to the Public on a daily basis from Saturday 4th May until Sunday 11th August and you can now book your tickets online. 

"We are pleased to announce an exciting range of options for visiting Balmoral, including afternoon tea, an expedition tour or a private tour with our experienced guides that takes you through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle."

The Scottish retreat was well-known as a favourite spot of the late Queen, and where she was when she died in September 2022.

According to the Telegraph, a royal source said the move was in line with the King’s wish to make royal residences more accessible to the public.

However, it also reflects the suggestions made following his mother’s death, that the house had been earmarked as a place for the public to remember her.

King Charles pictured at Balmoral Castle
King Charles pictured arriving at Balmoral Castle in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

