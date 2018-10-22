Knife Crime: Father Recounts Life After Son’s Nightclub Murder

22 October 2018, 13:59

A father whose son was stabbed to death in a nightclub says the traumatic event has left his family angry.

Sam Cook was out celebrating his 21st birthday in Liverpool City Centre when he was knifed in the heart.

His killer, Carl Madigan, was locked up for life earlier this year.

The 23-year-old will serve at least 28 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder.

Alan Cook, Sam’s father, has described the devastating impact his son’s murder has had on the family.

Alan Cook described his family's anger after losing their son 12 months ago
Alan Cook described his family's anger after losing their son 12 months ago. Picture: LBC

“It's made us all a lot more aggressive, we all flip on the turn of a coin now. It didn't use to be like that,” he said.

"Madigan is in jail now and able to wake up and talk. Poor Sam is in the sky now. Our whole family's devastated.

“Sam was a decent kid, he didn't deserve what happened to him that night.

"We are all angry, even my ten year old little boy, he won't even look at a picture of Sam. Life is a lot different since all this happened."

Alan spoke amid new NHS figures which show nearly 2,300 people needed hospital treatment for life-threatening stabbing injuries in England last year.

It's 34 percent more on the number two years earlier.

He now wants now society to come together to stamp out knife crime.

Sam Cook was stabbed to death while celebrating his birthday on a night out
Sam Cook was stabbed to death while celebrating his birthday on a night out. Picture: LBC

"Saturday night, I got that knock on the door. He said you need to come with me straight away, your son has been stabbed in town,” he continued.

"He went into town in a taxi, and came out of town in a body bag.

"It's the worst ever moment.

"The doctor said "We tried really hard but the knife went into his heart and came out the other side". Sadly it was too late.”

