This furious caller wants Jess Phillips to "make mincemeat" out of Boris Johnson

An angry new Labour member has called for a change in direction of the party's leadership, saying Birmingham MP Jess Phillips would "make mincemeat" out of Boris Johnson.

Jessica in Bournemouth signed up to the Labour Party following their largest election defeat for decades - losing many seats in the so-called 'red wall' area of the North England.

Referring to the party's performance, the caller said "you can't bring a knife to a gunfight" and backed "electable" Jess Phillips to become the new leader.

"What they need is somebody like Jess Phillips, she's fearless. She's articulate," she said.

"The Momentum crowd hate her," James replied, commenting on the tense relationship between moderate Labour MPs and their more hardline colleagues.

The caller said Momentum's principles "won't get them elected". Picture: PA Images

The caller responded: "But that's not the point. She's electable. And that's what they've got to get out there. They've got to realise that their principles won't get them elected. They can't do anything until they're elected.

"It leaves a bad taste in everybody's mouth but politics is a dirty game - you can't take a knife to a gunfight."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to stay on during a "period of reflection" until Spring 2020, when the party will select its new leader in what is expected to be a heated contest.