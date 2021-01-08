Breaking News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares major incident over Covid-19 spread

By Nick Hardinges

A ‘major incident’ incident has been declared in London due to the rapid spread of coronavirus amid warnings the capital could run out of hospital beds in a matter of weeks.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan listed the stark and troubling problems facing the capital as its coronavirus outbreak spirals "out of control".

In some parts of the city, coronavirus infection rates are so bad that one in 20 people have the virus, while London's average rate is one in 30, Mr Khan said.

The mayor also revealed that the capital's Nightingale hospital will be opened in the "coming days", but he said it will not be used for Covid patients.

Mr Khan told LBC: “Across London, we face a situation where this virus is out of control and we're at real risk over the next few days and weeks of the NHS hospitals running out of beds if the virus continues to increase and people continue to need to be hospitalised."

He urged Londoners to stay at home unless they have a good reason to leave, adding that if they must then people should wear face masks.

The mayor then outlined the daunting challenges facing the capital: "Across the country we've been told one out of 50 people have this virus. In London, the number on average is one in 30, but in some parts of London one out of 20 now have this virus.

"On a normal busy day, the ambulance service receives 5,000 calls per day. It is now receiving between 8,000 and 9,000. So we're diverting firefighters and police officers to drive ambulances to help the ambulance service through this crisis.

"In our hospitals, we now have 35 per cent more patients than we had at the peak in spring, which is why I'm pleading with Londoners to please understand the best and safest way we can help our NHS and to get a grip of this virus is to stay at home unless you have a good reason to leave your home."

Elsewhere, he said: "The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically.

"If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."

There are now 35% more patients in hospital than were hospitalised at the height of the April peak, and with more than 50,000 new cases being confirmed each day it is feared the worst is yet to come.

Earlier this week London paramedics warned they were "fighting a war" with the virus, and the service is receiving thousands of extra calls every day as the pandemic rumbles on.

The city has been dealing with rapidly rising numbers of the virus in recent weeks, with a study released last week showing that around one on 30 people in the city have the virus.

A majority of acute trusts in London - 14 out of 23 - are currently recording patient levels higher than at the peak of the first wave.

London was placed under Tier 4 restrictions just days before Christmas, but it is feared the stricter measures were brought in too late.

The deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Matt Twist, said: "The announcement that London has declared a major incident in the battle against Coronavirus is a stark reminder of the critical point we are at.

"Our health service colleagues are fighting this virus every day on the frontline, but the case rate continues to increase and the number of people affected in London is alarming. Now more than ever is the moment for people to stick to the rules, and stay at home."

The entire country was plunged into another national lockdown last week in an effort to reduce levels of Covid-19 across the country.

NHS staff have warned they are working "to the limit" of their ability in rare footage from a coronavirus ward.

Shattered healthcare workers at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, said they are battling low morale, exhausting shift patterns, and the prospect that the worst is still to come.

With the number of Covid cases rising across the capital and the UK, the hospital has vastly expanded intensive care capacity and moved staff without specialist training to high dependency roles to cover the workload.

London has been at the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, and St George's has now seen its number of Covid patients at least matching the first peak.

In rare behind-the-scenes access to a frontline ward, the Press Association was told that staff are "resilient" to the challenge ahead, but workers conceded there was little room for manoeuvre.

