Lord Alan Sugar's brother dies from Covid-19

15 December 2020, 09:46

The brother of Lord Alan Sugar has died of Covid-19
The brother of Lord Alan Sugar has died of Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The brother of Lord Alan Sugar has died of Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

The reality TV star and businessman announced the sad news on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Today I lost my long suffering brother Derek another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues. He was a life time passionate Spurs supporter.

"I never forget my sister in law joking with me thanking me for buying him the club. A sad day for us all in the family."

From 1991 to 2001, Lord Sugar was the Chairman and part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur.

Lord Sugar's fans were quick to offer their support and offer their own experiences of coping with the loss of a loved one to Covid.

One said: "Sending you and your family my sincerest condolences. I pray God surrounds all of you with love, strength and peace that offers comfort during this emotional time.

"My son is suffering from liver failure due to his battle with COVID-19. This virus is horribly cruel."

Another added: "My thoughts are with you Lord Sugar, I lost my mum yesterday, the pain is unbearable."

UK News

See more UK News

The number of weekly Covid deaths has dropped for the first time in three months

Weekly coronavirus deaths fall for first time since September

49 mins ago

Schools in the London borough will remain open

London Tier 3: Schools in Greenwich to stay open after Government legal threat

1 hour ago

Brian Horne receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine at a GP led clinic in Buckinghamshire

Vaccinating whole of UK against Covid-19 could take a year, experts say

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

People inside the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara

Boko Haram claims responsibility for abduction of Nigerian pupils

46 mins ago

Takahiro Shiraishi

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for serial murders

1 hour ago

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul

Three killed in bomb and shooting attacks in Kabul, say Afghan officials

1 hour ago

The News Explained

The government is locked in a battle with some councils about keeping schools open

Coronavirus: Will schools in England close early for Christmas?

14 hours ago

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know

3 days ago

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?

5 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London