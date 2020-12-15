Lord Alan Sugar's brother dies from Covid-19

The brother of Lord Alan Sugar has died of Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The brother of Lord Alan Sugar has died of Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

The reality TV star and businessman announced the sad news on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Today I lost my long suffering brother Derek another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues. He was a life time passionate Spurs supporter.

"I never forget my sister in law joking with me thanking me for buying him the club. A sad day for us all in the family."

From 1991 to 2001, Lord Sugar was the Chairman and part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur.

Lord Sugar's fans were quick to offer their support and offer their own experiences of coping with the loss of a loved one to Covid.

One said: "Sending you and your family my sincerest condolences. I pray God surrounds all of you with love, strength and peace that offers comfort during this emotional time.

"My son is suffering from liver failure due to his battle with COVID-19. This virus is horribly cruel."

Another added: "My thoughts are with you Lord Sugar, I lost my mum yesterday, the pain is unbearable."