Lorry driver jailed after dangerous U-turn on busy motorway

Footage of the vehicle has been released by Staffordshire Police. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Heart-stopping footage of a lorry driving down the wrong way of a slip road and making a dangerous U-turn has been released by police.

The lorry driver has been jailed for six months and disqualified after he was caught driving dangerously.

Footage released by Staffordshire Police shows the lorry attempting the U-turn on the M6 while cars drive past.

The force, which did not name the driver, said no one was injured in the incident, which took place shortly before 8am on January 21.

He was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Imagine this on your morning commute 😯 The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month. Thankfully, no one was injured #OpLightning pic.twitter.com/092qf9GUWf — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 21, 2020

