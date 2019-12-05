Loughton hit-and-run: Man charged with murder over death of Harley Watson

Harley Watson, 12, died after the hit-and-run outside Debden Park High School. Picture: Essex Police

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder and 10 counts of attempted murder following the death of 12-year-old Harley Watson in Loughton, Essex.

Police confirmed Terry Glover, of Newmans Lane, would be appearing before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday 6 December.

He has been charged with murder, ten counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving in connection with the death of Harley Watson, who was struck down by a car outside Debden Park High School.

The 12-year-old died from his injuries in hospital after being hit at around 3:20pm on 2 December.

Earlier this week, young Harley's family paid tribute to their "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy."

A statement released by his loved ones through Essex Police read: "We are so devastated by what has happened. Harley was a good, kind, helpful and lovely boy.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and concern. However as a family we would like people to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in peace."

The 10 attempted murder charges relate to one woman, six boys and three girls - aged between 12 and 23 - who were all injured in the collision on Willingale Road.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby thanked the local community for all the help Essex Police received since Monday's tragedy.

"So many people have come forward to give us information," he said.

"I would however like to continue to urge anyone who has not contacted us but may have information which could help our investigation to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

One floral tribute left outside the school where the hit-and-run took place read: "I will miss you so much! Forever be in our hearts. Fly high."

Another said: "RIP Harley. Gone but never forgotten."

A GoFundMe page created in memory of the young boy has already received more than £54,000 from more than 3,000 donors.

The page was set up to help cover funeral costs and "relieve some pressure" on Harley's family.

Essex Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct based on previous contact between the force and the man arrested.