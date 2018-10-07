Man Shot Dead By Cyclist In Liverpool

Detectives in Liverpool have launched a murder investigation after a fatal shooting in Belle Vale on Sunday morning.

Armed police were called to Cornwood Close at 11.30am after receiving reports a 27-year-old man had been shot in the street close to a parked car.

North West Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene for critical injuries to the head and torso, but died later in hospital.

The offender is believed to have been riding a pedal bike, and described as being in his late 20s and wearing black clothes with a high-vis orange jacket.

Detective Chief Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: “The investigation into this shocking incident is in its very early stages, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help us establish the full circumstances and find those responsible.

"You may have seen or heard suspicious behaviour in Cornwood Close or nearby in Belle Vale and any information, no matter how small you think it may be, could prove crucial as we seek to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"I appeal again to anyone who may have seen the incident itself, or someone making off on foot or on a pedal bike, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 420 of 7/10/18 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.