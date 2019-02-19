Man Smashes Car Door Against Driver's Head In Road Rage Attack

19 February 2019, 13:16

A violent road rage attack which saw a car door smashed against a man’s head has been caught on camera.

The brutal incident unfolded in Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday afternoon and was filmed by a nearby motorist.

A BMW driver booted the door of a red Vauxhall Astra, crushing another man’s head in the process.

Another passenger from the BMW slammed the door again, shutting the Astra driver inside.

The shocking road rage attack was filmed by a nearby motorist
The shocking road rage attack was filmed by a nearby motorist. Picture: Deadline News

An eyewitness could be heard saying “that is bang out of order” as four men circled around the car before heading back into the BMW.

Dale Cairns, who shared the video, said: “I missed the first part but the guy in the Astra got out the car first and opened the driver's door of the BMW and made some very aggressive actions towards the driver before trying to get back into his own motor.

“I think when he seen [sic] there was a group of young lads in the car he realised he made a mistake.”

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Jeremy Corbyn warned Jewish group split would be 'nail in coffin'

1 hour ago

Prince Harry gets children to eat their greens

2 hours ago

Protester James Goddard charged with harassment after Anna Soubry incident

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

UN fears for 200 'human shield' families in last Islamic State-held area in Syria

1 hour ago

New sky map reveals hundreds of thousands of new galaxies

2 hours ago

Fashion icon and Chanel boss Karl Lagerfeld dies aged 85

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

3 hours ago

Brexit

Brexit is getting ever closer and businesses still have questions

UK Businesses: The 20 Unanswered Questions Over No-Deal Brexit

6 days ago

A rough sleeper in London

What To Do If You See A Homeless Person Sleeping Rough In The Cold

19 days ago