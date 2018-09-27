Man Used Mobility Scooter As “Battering Ram” To Run Over Elderly Women

A disabled man used his mobility scooter as a “battering ram” to knock over two elderly women at a bus stop, a court has been told.

Aaron Ali, 40, was charged with three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of common assault.

He is alleged to have reversed over shoppers Doris Collins, 88, and 90-year-old Joan Benjafield in Welling Kent.

The pair were waiting at a bus stop on June 14th when they were run over.

CCTV of the incident was played out in court on Wednesday.

Ali is also accused of a similar incident involving a 72-year-old woman on Woolwich High Street on January 2nd.

Prosecutor James Dean told the court: “He is seen to reverse. He hits the old lady nearest the curb. She hits the ground.

“He stops and goes forward a short distance.

“Believe it or not he reverses again and the other lady is struck in exactly the same manner.

“She falls, partly at least, on the other old lady, who is still on the ground.”

Ms Benjafield suffered bruises to her calf and ribs while Ms Collins was left with some abrasions to her knee.

Ali, of Thamesmead, denies the charges.

The trial continues.