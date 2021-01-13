Manchester arena terrorist and Parsons Green bomber charged with prison guard attack

Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan(L) and Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi (R) have been charged with assault. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi and Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan have been charged with assaulting a prison guard together.

The attack happened in May last year at HMP Belmarsh where they are being held.

Muhammed Saeed, 22, who is awaiting sentencing for terror offences, has also been charged with assault.

Abedi, 23, has also been charged with the assault of a second guard during the same incident.

The three men are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on April 7.

Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life over the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

He could die behind bars after being given 24 life sentences with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

Hassan, 21, who planted the Parsons Green Tube bomb in September 2017 which injured 51 passengers, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 34 years in 2018.

