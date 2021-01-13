Manchester arena terrorist and Parsons Green bomber charged with prison guard attack

13 January 2021, 14:59 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 15:25

Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan(L) and Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi (R) have been charged with assault
Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan(L) and Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi (R) have been charged with assault. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi and Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan have been charged with assaulting a prison guard together.

The attack happened in May last year at HMP Belmarsh where they are being held.

Muhammed Saeed, 22, who is awaiting sentencing for terror offences, has also been charged with assault.

Abedi, 23, has also been charged with the assault of a second guard during the same incident.

The three men are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on April 7. 

Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life over the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

He could die behind bars after being given 24 life sentences with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

Hassan, 21, who planted the Parsons Green Tube bomb in September 2017 which injured 51 passengers, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 34 years in 2018.

More to follow...

UK News

See more UK News

The UK has recorded a record high of Covid-19 deaths

UK records 1,564 new Covid-19 deaths in highest-ever daily figure

55 mins ago

Boris Johnson admitted that he is "concerned" about the Brazilian Covid variant

Brazil's Covid variant a cause for 'concern', Boris Johnson warns

58 mins ago

Boris Johnson will be quizzed by the Liaison Committee

Watch live: Boris Johnson quizzed by Liaison Committee over handling of Covid pandemic

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Lists of the names of child victims on an unmarked mass grave at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home run by the Bon Secures sisters

'You deserved so much better': Irish premier apologises to victims of mother and baby homes

2 mins ago

A 1988 polychrome resin sculpture of the comic character Tintin and his dog Snowy (Michel Euler/AP)

Blistering barnacles! Tintin drawing could set auction record for comic book art

26 mins ago

A US Capitol Police officer patrols the area near the House of Representatives chamber (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Text of impeachment resolution being considered by US House of Representatives

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What time is the vote?

1 hour ago

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

1 day ago

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

2 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London