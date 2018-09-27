Men Throw Chairs And Drag Each Other Across Tables In Chicken Shop Brawl

27 September 2018, 17:08 | Updated: 27 September 2018, 18:04

A violent chicken shop brawl has been caught on camera as five men kicked, punched and threw chairs at each other.

The men spilled trays of food as they dragged each other across tables inside the fast food restaurant.

Customers watched on in astonishment as the altercation unfolded at Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken store in Coventry over the weekend.

Footage of the incident has clocked up hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

The group were condemned by viewers with one writing “bloody idiots” and another adding “what is wrong with people?”

It’s not clear what sparked the ruck.

Chicken shop brawl

