Moment Mother And Child Flee Erupting Mass Brawl At Racecourse

17 February 2019, 12:38 | Updated: 17 February 2019, 12:40

This is the horrifying moment a mother and child got caught up in a mass brawl at Haydock Park racecourse.

Video footage captures the shocking moment a mother and child had to be led to safety after dozens of spectators began fighting.

About 40 people were involved in the brawl at the Merseyside track, which one witness described as "utterly horrific".

Security officials tried to break up groups of men throwing punches when a mother holding a child suddenly found themselves in the midst of it as the melee moved about.

One man was later arrested over a public order offence.

Oliver Hodgson, who filmed the outbreak, said: "The scenes were utterly horrific, it came out of no where!"

A brawl erupted at a racecourse in Merseyside
A brawl erupted at a racecourse in Merseyside. Picture: Twitter / Oliver Hodgson

Merseyside Police said in a statement that one man has been arrested following the fight.

"Officers attended the scene and following further enquiries, a 26-year old male was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug.

"No complaints were made and there have been no reports of any injuries at this time."

The fight comes after violence erupted between spectators at Goodwood and Ascot racecourses last year, which prompted stricter security measures.

A Haydock Park spokesman said: "We take a zero tolerance position on anti-social behaviour.

"The perpetrators were ejected at the time and we are continuing to work with the police on this matter."

