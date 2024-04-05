Murder investigation launched after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in street

5 April 2024, 00:06 | Updated: 5 April 2024, 00:08

Raby Street, in the Moss Side area of Manchester, where the attack took place
Raby Street, in the Moss Side area of Manchester, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called shortly after 4:15pm to reports of the stabbing on Raby Street in the Moss Side area.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital but despite efforts of emergency services, died shortly afterwards.

No arrests have yet been made, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene
Emergency services scrambled to the scene. Picture: Google Images

The force said his family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

'Tragic and senseless'

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this time.

"They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsible.

“Whilst no arrests have been made at this time, I want to assure the local community that a visible police presence will be in place in the local area over the coming days for reassurance and to carry out enquiries as we work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information or relevant footage – including mobile, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam.

"Any information you have will be treated with the strictest confidence and if you do have information to share, I urge you to do the right thing and report it to police.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force.

Latest News

See more Latest News

William Wragg has apologised for leaking fellow MP phone numbers on Grindr

Tory MP 'mortified' after being 'manipulated' in honeytrap sext scam

Megan McKenna delights in her pregnancycy announcement with fiance Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna announces she is pregnant with first child with footballer fiancé

William Wragg has apologised for leaking fellow MP phone numbers on Grindr

Tory MP caught in honeytrap sext scandal admits leaking politicians' phone numbers to man on gay dating app
Strictly’s Amy Dowden has given fans an update on her future on the show, as she said she is 'grateful' for 'another shot at life'.

Amy Dowden gives update on Strictly future year on from cancer diagnosis, saying she's 'grateful for another shot at life'
Three British aid workers were killed in Gaza in an Israeli air strike

Israel 'deliberately' targeted aid workers to create famine in Gaza, says Palestinian ambassador
Biden calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in tense call with Netanyahu, telling Israeli PM aid worker strikes 'unacceptable'

Biden calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in tense call with Netanyahu, telling Israeli PM aid worker strikes 'unacceptable'

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump tells Israel to ‘get back to peace and stop killing people’

2 hours ago

Lewis-Insider-Trading

Joe Lewis spared prison time after pleading guilty in US to insider trading

2 hours ago

Election 2024 Trump

Judge refuses to throw out Trump unclassified documents case

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit