Murder investigation launched after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in street

Raby Street, in the Moss Side area of Manchester, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Police were called shortly after 4:15pm to reports of the stabbing on Raby Street in the Moss Side area.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital but despite efforts of emergency services, died shortly afterwards.

No arrests have yet been made, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene. Picture: Google Images

The force said his family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

'Tragic and senseless'

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this time.

"They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsible.

“Whilst no arrests have been made at this time, I want to assure the local community that a visible police presence will be in place in the local area over the coming days for reassurance and to carry out enquiries as we work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information or relevant footage – including mobile, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam.

"Any information you have will be treated with the strictest confidence and if you do have information to share, I urge you to do the right thing and report it to police.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force.