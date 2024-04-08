Murder probe after 15-year-old boy stabbed to death at shopping centre

Police were called to New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich. Picture: Google Images

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a shopping centre in West Bromwich.

Emergency services were called to New Square shopping centre in the town centre just after 9.15pm on Sunday.

Despite their best efforts, the teenager sadly died.

The shopping centre has temporarily closed as the investigation continues.

The victim's family has been informed, West Midlands police confirmed.

New Square shopping centre is temporarily closed. Picture: Google Images

'Tragedy'

DCI Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide team, said: "It is a tragedy that yet another young life has been lost as a result knife crime. Our immediate thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We’re at the early stages of our enquiries but we have detectives working hard to identify those responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

"There are several lines of enquiry that we will be following, but we also need people to come forward with information.

“We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community over the coming days," she added.

Anyone with any information is urged to come forward.

On Monday, the shopping centre shared an update to their website.

"An incident took place last night at New Square. Due to this, the shopping centre is currently fully closed.

"We are now assisting West Midlands Police in their investigations and will give further updates, once we are able, regarding the reopening of the centre. Thank you to all our customers for their patience and cooperation."