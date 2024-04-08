Mother of six found dead in suspected murder-suicide, as ex-husband also dies

Vicala Gheorghe. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kit Heren

A mother of six has been found dead at home along with her ex-husband, in what police suspect is a murder-suicide.

Vicala Gheorghe, 49, and her former partner Marian, were both found dead in a house in Coventry on Friday.

Police believe that Mr Gheorghe attacked his ex-wife, before taking his own life.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate.

West Midland Police said: "We were called to Caludon Road shortly after 5.30am on Friday (5 April) and 52-year-old Marian was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Mother-of-six Vicala, aged 49, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

"The pair were former partners and forensic post mortems will take place next week to establish the causes of death.

"We're continuing our enquiries into exactly what happened but at this stage we strongly believe Marian injured Vicala... and then himself.

"We're offering support to family members during this distressing time.

"Anyone with information can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log 469 of 5 April."

Caludon Road. Picture: Google Maps

Three ambulances were sent to the scene, as well as an air ambulance car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The man, who was in a critical condition, was receiving basic life support from police colleagues before ambulance staff took over and immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene. The female patient, who had suffered serious injuries, received advanced trauma care from medics before being conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

"However, shortly after arrival at hospital, sadly it became clear she could not be saved and was confirmed deceased."

For confidential support for victims of domestic abuse, call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Freephone Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit womensaid.co.uk