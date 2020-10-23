Mystery placard-carrying vigilante in high vis alerts drivers to new London bus lane

23 October 2020, 12:26

The woman was seen in a street in Chiswick holding a placard at motorists
The woman was seen in a street in Chiswick holding a placard at motorists. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A lone vigilante has taken it upon herself to save motorists in a part of west London from being slapped with fines for entering a bus lane.

The woman, who has not been identified, has been frequently seen in a high vis vest, waving a placard to alert drivers to turn round or face a £130 fine after a road in Chiswick was transformed to a bus lane.

Turnham Green terrace in Chiswick was changed to a bus, taxi and bike lane in July.

Multiple motorists have been caught out with many thousands of pounds issued in fines.

A taxi driver posted online: "Turnham green terrace today a woman with homemade sign telling drivers if they drive down it it’s a £130 fine I turned in and didn’t even see sign Taxis are exempt but fair play to the lady the police were trying to stop her telling drivers."

The same driver also claimed he had seen police telling the woman to stop alerting drivers.

Another person criticised an apparent lack of signage about the changes, posting a picture of a junction near the route: "This is a driver's eye view as you turn into Turnham Green Terrace in Chiswick.

"Can you see the sign telling you not to turn in? No? Well, that'll cost you £130 if you miss it and turn in."

But not all drivers have responded positively to her well-meaning efforts.

One onlooker told Chiswick W4: "She is trying to help people - but they are screaming at her."

Hounslow council has reportedly issued half a million pounds in fines over new rules in the centre of Chiswick, most for Turnham Green Terrace.

