New Omicron measures: PM announces tighter face mask rules and all arrivals must isolate

The new Omicron Covid variant may reduce vaccine protection over time, Boris Johnson said

But the jabs will remain the best form of defence against serious illness and death

Face mask rules will be tightened in shops and public transport while scientists work to better understand Omicron's effects

All arrivals to the UK will need to take a PCR test and self isolate until they get a negative result

Any contact of an Omicron case must self-isolate even if they are fully vaccinated

Four countries were added to the travel red list

It follows the discovery of two Omicron cases in the UK

Boris Johnson has announced new measures as a precaution over the Omicron variant. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rules on face coverings in shops and public transport will be tightened up and all arrivals to the country will have to take a PCR test and isolate until they get a negative result.

Boris Johnson announced a new package of measures designed to mitigate any spread of the Omicron Covid variant, which has concerned scientists. The measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

But he said vaccines will offer at least "some measure of protection" against it and said he believed Christmas would still be "considerably" better than last year.

His Downing Street press briefing followed the discovery of two Omicron cases in the UK, both of which are linked to each other. One was detected in Nottingham and the other in Essex.

It was already announced that travellers from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face travel restrictions from Sunday.

But in a raft of new measures, Mr Johnson changed the rules for all arrivals to the UK, said anyone who is a contact of an Omicron case will need to self-isolate even if they are double-jabbed or triple-jabbed, and announced that face mask rules will undergo a "tightening up".

He said: "We're not going to stop people travelling, I want to stress that, we're not going to stop people travelling, but we will require anyone who enters the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and to self-isolate until they have a negative result.

"Second, we need to slow down the spread of this variant here in the UK, because measures at the border can only ever minimise and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stop it all together.

"We will require all contacts of those who test positive with a suspected case of Omicron to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of your vaccination status.

"We will also go further in asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by tightening up the rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport."

Those rules will be clarified later, it was announced.

Before he announced the new measures 0 designed to fight the variant's spread until scientists learn more about it - Mr Johnson said it appears Omicron "spreads very rapidly and can be spread between people who are double vaccinated".

He described it as possessing "a very extensive mutation which means it diverges quite significantly from previous configurations of the virus" and it "might at least in part reduce the protection of our vaccines over time".

The PM said he wanted to buy experts time and ensure more people get vaccinated and boosted, with the jabs remaining the best defence against serious illness and death.

Amid fears the new measures could be a prelude to the introduction of restrictions ahead of Christmas, Mr Johnson said he believed this festive period would be "considerably" better than 2020's.

Joining Mr Johnson at the press briefing, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said it is "inevitable" the variant will spread across the world in the coming days.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the Government planned to limit the number of Omicron cases imported from abroad, limit the spread of domestic cases and bolster defences against it.