Nick Ferrari Grills RBS Boss After NatWest Online Banking Went Down

Nick Ferrari gave the Chief Executive of RBS a torrid time as he answered questions about this morning's major online banking failure.

Ross McEwan told Nick, his team is working hard to restore web and app access for RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank customers, but the cause is still unclear.

He explained that it happened when they were doing a security update on their firewall and it is currently being rolled back.

Nick Ferrari grilled Ross McEwan over the NatWest online banking failure. Picture: LBC

More to follow...