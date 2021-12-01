'Norway hates us': Londoners mock Trafalgar Square Christmas tree ahead of unveiling

The Christmas tree has faced a backlash from Londoners. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Londoners have mocked the "half dead" Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square ahead of its light switch-on.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The underwhelming tree has this year been mocked for being so sparse, with some asking: "Where's the rest of it?"

It comes as the feature is set to be officially unveiled on Thursday, marking the beginning of the festive season.

One Twitter user said: "Can't help feeling the good people of Norway are trying to tell us something here..."

Even Norway hates us now. https://t.co/dueVxI7Srn — John Miller (@johndowmiller) December 1, 2021

Twitter user Bethany Rutter described it as a "Marble Arch mound-looking tree", referencing the "slag heap" that saw criticism over summer.

Meanwhile, Andy Coates tweeted: "It's an awful tree. Was it the one left at the back of the van? And it's terrible to see that cutbacks have meant Nelson is standing in for the fairy..."

Peak trolling from Norway. 10/10. https://t.co/tqSU7zeeF4 — Amy Wright (@AmyWrightWrites) December 1, 2021

An official account for the tree said: "I would like everyone to know that half of my branches are not missing..... they are #SocialDistancing. Remember to #StaySafe this #Christmas and wear a face covering (unless exempt) on public transport and while inside shops #TrafalgarTree."

It earlier tweeted: "It costs nothing to be nice, even to a tree."

The tree is traditionally gifted to the UK from Norway, as a way to thank the country for its support during the Second World War.

The token of gratitude was first sent over in 1947 from the city of Oslo.

The lighting ceremony is set to take place on Thursday 2 December at 6pm.