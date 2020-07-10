Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies warns of "inherent danger" of outdoor swimming

British Olympian Sharron Davies has warned of the "inherent danger" of outdoor swimming, as indoor pools are forced to remain closed due to Covid-19.

Indoor leisure centres and swimming pools have been closed since the end of March to help stem the spread of the virus, but it was announced yesterday they will be allowed to open from 25 July.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Ms Davies - who took home a silver medal in the 1980 Olympics - Ms Davies said outdoor swimming came with risks that indoor pools do not.

"Outdoor swimming has now been going on for about a month, but there is an inherent danger. In fact we have seen with all the nice weather a number of drownings as well," she said.

"A swimming pool is a very safe environment, it's going to be very monitored."

She added there would have to be a number of things put into operation to ensure the safety of swimmers, including wider lanes and a one way system.

But another reason to open the indoor pools, Ms Davies said, was to ensure thousands of school children who would usually learn to swim, be able to become water proficient.

Listen to the full exchange above.