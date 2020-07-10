Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies warns of "inherent danger" of outdoor swimming

10 July 2020, 15:01 | Updated: 10 July 2020, 15:04

British Olympian Sharron Davies has warned of the "inherent danger" of outdoor swimming, as indoor pools are forced to remain closed due to Covid-19.

Indoor leisure centres and swimming pools have been closed since the end of March to help stem the spread of the virus, but it was announced yesterday they will be allowed to open from 25 July.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Ms Davies - who took home a silver medal in the 1980 Olympics - Ms Davies said outdoor swimming came with risks that indoor pools do not.

"Outdoor swimming has now been going on for about a month, but there is an inherent danger. In fact we have seen with all the nice weather a number of drownings as well," she said.

"A swimming pool is a very safe environment, it's going to be very monitored."

She added there would have to be a number of things put into operation to ensure the safety of swimmers, including wider lanes and a one way system.

But another reason to open the indoor pools, Ms Davies said, was to ensure thousands of school children who would usually learn to swim, be able to become water proficient.

Listen to the full exchange above.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: R number rises slightly in England following lockdown easing

52 mins ago

Germany thanks Boris Johnson for promoting tracing app after he said it wasn't 'functioning'

2 hours ago

Johnny Depp ended marriage to Amber Heard after she allegedly defecated in their bed, court hears

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Facebook bug causing Spotify, Tinder and Pinterest apps to crash

2 hours ago

Hagia Sophia: Istanbul monument to become a mosque again as Turkish Islamic conservatives triumph

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: COVID-19 vaccine should be 'a global good' available to all, says Africa's first woman leader

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?

16 days ago

When will we be able to go to the gym or swimming again?

Why can pubs re-open but gyms and swimming pools remain closed?

16 days ago

A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months

Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

16 days ago