Patients turning down Pfizer coronavirus vaccine 'to wait for English one'

7 January 2021, 20:41 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 20:56

Patients have reportedly been turning down the Pfizer jab
Patients have reportedly been turning down the Pfizer jab. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Elderly patients are turning down the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine because they want to “wait for the English one”, a doctor has said.

Paul Williams, former Labour MP for Stockton South, said taking such a risk “in the depths of a pandemic" shows that “nationalism has consequences”.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was made available to patients at the start of December, with the Oxford/AstraZeneca version being authorised on December 30.

The Government has been clear that both vaccines are safe, effective and offer a high-level of protection against Covid-19.

EXPLAINED: What is the difference between the Oxford and Pfizer Covid vaccines?

Experts say there are no head-to-head comparisons between the two, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation does not advise a preference between the two vaccines for any specific population.

Writing on Twitter, Dr Williams said: “Some local patients have turned down an offer this weekend of getting a Covid vaccine when they found out it was the Pfizer one. ‘I’ll wait for the English one’.

“People at risk of death in the depths of a pandemic. A lesson that Nationalism has consequences.”

He added: “They will stay on the priority list.

“(The) Oxford (vaccine is) not yet here, but when it is it will be offered to them.

“Sometimes patients need a bit of time to make up their mind about these things, but time isn’t on our side here!”

Dr Williams was a GP before turning to politics, continued to see patients while he was an MP to maintain a link with them and, since being voted out in 2019, has worked on the NHS’s fight against Covid-19.

He was made an OBE in the New Year Honours list for his services to Parliament and healthcare.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

UK News

See more UK News

Passengers queuing at Heathrow before Christmas

Heathrow passengers warned 'no one is above the law' amid concerns over Covid safety

58 mins ago

Boris Johnson has criticised the president's response

Boris Johnson says Donald Trump was 'completely wrong to encourage protestors'

1 hour ago

During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, Mr Biden said people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters.

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump supporters who stormed Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Pelosi

Pelosi threatens to impeach Trump after ‘armed insurrection against America’

3 mins ago

Maintenance workers cleaning outside a mostly quiet Capitol on Thursday morning (Julio Cortez/AP)

Capitol Police chief condemns protest and identifies woman who died

1 hour ago

An American flag flies over the White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Donald Trump vows orderly transition but calls mount for him to be ousted

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts

8 hours ago

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

2 days ago

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

2 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London