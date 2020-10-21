People feared dead after 'gas explosion' in west London

A number of people are believed to have been killed in a gas explosion in West London. Picture: LFB

By Kate Buck

A number of people are feared to have been killed in a gas explosion in west London.

Sniffer dogs and specialist rescue teams are currently at the scene on King Street in Ealing, following the blast.

London Fire Brigade said four adults and a child have been rescued from the rear of the property.

Station Commander Paul Morgan said: "Our crews continue to search the property using specialist equipment including the use of a USAR dogs. Sadly we believe that there are fatalities within the property although we're unable to confirm numbers at this stage. The explosion caused substantial damage to the shop and structural damage throughout.

Firefighters have rescued a number of people from a suspected gas explosion and building collapse in #Ealing. Four adults & a child were rescued at the rear of the property by crews using a ladder. The search of the building continues https://t.co/MGbJhqHL1H pic.twitter.com/HEEwqeCxF7 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 21, 2020

"It is a painstaking and protracted incident with firefighters working systematically to stabilise the building and search for people involved. We'd ask for people to avoid the area at this time.

"In the initial stages firefighters rescued four adults and one child were rescued at the rear of the property using a ladder. A further 14 adults and two children self evacuated from surrounding properties."

