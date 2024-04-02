Urgent appeal after convicted killer absconds from London mental health facility

Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

The Metropolitan Police is urgently seeking the whereabouts of Philip Theophilou who was convicted of manslaughter in 2005.

The force said Theophilou, 54, left the facility in Homerton on Sunday, 31 March and has not returned, the force said.

Enquiries show he travelled to the Green Park area on Sunday at about 11:25am.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, black jacket and black jumper.

Officers and medical professionals are concerned at his lack of access to medication and the risk he may pose without it.

Anyone who sees Philip should not approach him and should call 999, the Met said.

This story is being updated.