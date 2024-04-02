Urgent appeal after convicted killer absconds from London mental health facility

2 April 2024, 22:38 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 23:25

Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005
Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

The Metropolitan Police is urgently seeking the whereabouts of Philip Theophilou who was convicted of manslaughter in 2005.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force said Theophilou, 54, left the facility in Homerton on Sunday, 31 March and has not returned, the force said.

Enquiries show he travelled to the Green Park area on Sunday at about 11:25am.

The MPS confirmed Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005
The MPS confirmed Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005. Picture: MPS

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, black jacket and black jumper.

Officers and medical professionals are concerned at his lack of access to medication and the risk he may pose without it.

Anyone who sees Philip should not approach him and should call 999, the Met said.

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two of the three British nationals believed to have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza have been pictured

Named: Three British aid workers among victims of Israeli air strike on food convoy

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

Rishi Sunak "appalled" by the deaths of three British aid workers in Gaza

Sunak 'appalled' by killing of British aid workers and 'demands' investigation in phone call with Netanyahu
Three men are in custody following the fight in Portslade, near Brighton

Five arrested after fight with weapons puts three in hospital

The officer was probed over her affair with a senior officer after suspected links to a jailed drugs kingpin emerged

Rookie PC Caitlin Howarth 24, tries to get case thrown out of court following alleged relationship with drugs kingpin
Two of the three British nationals believed to have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza have been pictured for the first time.

Pictured: Two British aid workers and former Royal Marines among seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

World News

See more World News

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Family and friends recall ‘selfless’ aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

3 hours ago

Turkey Fire

Dozens dead after fire at Istanbul nightclub, Turkish officials say

4 hours ago

School Safety-Digital Maps

Uvalde mayor resigns citing health issues in wake of report on school shooting

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit