Two teenagers, 15 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after 14-year-old aspiring rapper knifed to death on bus

15 January 2025, 12:21 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 12:44

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa
Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa. Picture: MPS

By Asher McShane

Three people have been arrested by police investigating the killing of a 14-year-old on a London bus.

Two boys, 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman, 44, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said today.

All three are being held in custody.

Kelyan Bokassa, 14, died shortly after being attacked on a 472 double-decker bus on Woolwich Church Street on 7 January.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan was fatally injured on the bus last Tuesday afternoon.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan was fatally stabbed on a bus in Woolwich
Aspiring rapper Kelyan was fatally stabbed on a bus in Woolwich. Picture: Social Media

After his death, Kelyan's mother said her son had been groomed by gangs after running away from care and living on the streets.

Mary Bokassa told MailOnline: "My son and others were taken advantage by gangs. They were groomed."

The 14-year-old's killing sparked a flurry of online commentary, including references to another teenager who met a violent death in the same area of London almost four months ago.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Woolwich
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

Daejaun Campbell, 15, was stabbed to death in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, on September 22 last year, less than a mile-and-a-half away from where Kelyan was killed.

The Metropolitan Police said that no links have been established between the two.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation into Kelyan's death to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 3795/07Jan or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

