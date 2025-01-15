Breaking News

Two-year-old boy dies after incident at nursery as police launch urgent investigation

A two-year-old boy has died following an incident at a nursery. Picture: Google maps

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent investigation after a two-year-old boy died during an incident at a children’s nursery.

Merseyside Police were called to Early Learners Day Nursery on Hawthorne Road in Bootle just after midday on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed the little boy to hospital after he suffered what they described as a "fatal medical episode."

The toddler later passed away in hospital.

Police launched an urgent investigation following the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that an investigation is underway following reports that a two-year-old boy suffered a fatal medical episode at a children’s nursery in Bootle.

"The incident was reported at around 12.35pm yesterday, Tuesday 14 January, at Early Learners Day Nursery, on Hawthorne Road, and the child was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital and his family is being supported.

"An investigation has been commenced to establish the full circumstances and cause of death."